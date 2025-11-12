CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NABC Names First Dual Winners of Changing and Saving Lives Award

NABC Names First Dual Winners of Changing and Saving Lives Award

By Leave a Comment

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) presented its 2025 Changing and Saving Lives Award to two recipients for the first time in the program’s history, honoring John Hamdan and Anne Kolea of Dynasty Auto Body in New Jersey and Bob Waldron of CARSTAR Waldron’s in Massachusetts.

The council announced the winners Nov. 4 at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards event and recognized them Nov. 5 at its SEMA celebration.

The award recognizes collision repair professionals who demonstrate community service beyond their business operations.

Hamdan and Kolea have presented 21 vehicles through the NABC Recycled Rides program over 13 years.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey