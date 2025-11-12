CollisionWeek

Driven Brands Hosts OEM-Insurer-Repairer Meeting on Customer Experience

The Driven Brands Collision Group convened representatives from original equipment manufacturers, insurers and collision repairers Oct. 1 to discuss customer experience issues during the company’s Ascend Conference in Charlotte, N.C.

The meeting brought together carriers, repairers and OEMs to identify customer pain points and explore opportunities for collaboration in the repair and claims process.

“This kind of collaboration is exactly what our industry needs,” said Tanya Sweetland, senior vice president of collision at OEC. “Bringing OEMs, insurers, and repairers together creates real opportunities to simplify processes and deliver a better experience for every customer.”

Participants discussed improving efficiency, transparency and

