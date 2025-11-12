Boyd Group Reports Third Quarter Sales Up 5%

Same store sales increased 2.4% during the quarter compared to last year.
Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD; NYSE: BGSI) today announced sales increased by 5.0% to $790.2 million for the quarter ended September 30 from $752.3 million in 2024. The growth was the result of an increase in same-store sales of 2.4% combined $with 22.2 million in sales coming from new locations.
The same-store sales growth in the quarter is a positive sign given the decline in claims overall.
Based on third quarter claims processing platform data, the company estimates that repairable claims volume was down in the range
