Allan Pavlick Elected Chairman of Automotive Lift Institute

Allan Pavlick of Stertil-Koni has been elected chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Board of Directors for a one-year term, the lift safety organization announced.

The board elected Pavlick at its annual meeting Nov. 3 in Las Vegas, Nev. Jim Zuber of Challenger Lifts was elected to complete an unfinished board term.

The board includes representatives from vehicle lift manufacturers and one representative elected by the ALI Associate Class, which comprises North American organizations that perform vehicle lift inspections and employ