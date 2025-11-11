Maaco Names First Painter of the Year, Honoring 50-Year Career

Maaco has selected Norma Alicia Serrano, a painter at its Vacaville, Calif. location, as its inaugural Painter of the Year, the company announced today.

Serrano, who has worked at Maaco Vacaville for nearly 18 years, will be recognized at the company’s annual convention this month at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. The award marks the first time the collision repair franchise has formally recognized an individual painter across its system.

The 50-year industry veteran began her career at age 15 after being inspired by a restored 1932 business coupe.