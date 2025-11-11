Francisco Partners to Acquire Majority Stake in OEConnection

Francisco Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in OEConnection LLC from Genstar Capital, the companies announced today. Financial terms were not disclosed.

OEConnection serves 45 vehicle manufacturers, 30,000 auto dealers and 135,000 wholesale customers across six countries.

Genstar Capital, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors will remain minority investors in the transaction.

Genstar acquired its majority stake in OEConnection in 2019 from Providence Equity Partners.

OEC was founded in 2000 as a joint venture between Ford, GM and other automakers to facilitate parts ordering between manufacturers and their franchised dealers. The company has since expanded into collision repair