16 Veterans Receive Vehicles Through NABC Recycled Rides Program in Texas

The National Auto Body Council announced 16 refurbished vehicles will be donated to Dallas-area veterans on Veterans Day during a ceremony at Texas Collision Centers’ Plano location.

The presentation brought together six insurance companies — GEICO, Allstate, Farmers, Travelers, Mercury Insurance and Liberty Mutual — which donated the vehicles. Texas Collision Centers performed the repairs.

The unprecedented 16-vehicle giveaway represents an unusually large single-day presentation for the Recycled Rides program, which typically distributes vehicles individually or in smaller groups throughout the year.

Recipients were selected by eight organizations: Tarrant County College, CLC Inc., American GI Forum, Veterans Resource Center, Department