CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / 16 Veterans Receive Vehicles Through NABC Recycled Rides Program in Texas

16 Veterans Receive Vehicles Through NABC Recycled Rides Program in Texas

By Leave a Comment

The National Auto Body Council announced 16 refurbished vehicles will be donated to Dallas-area veterans on Veterans Day during a ceremony at Texas Collision Centers’ Plano location.

The presentation brought together six insurance companies — GEICO, Allstate, Farmers, Travelers, Mercury Insurance and Liberty Mutual — which donated the vehicles. Texas Collision Centers performed the repairs.

The unprecedented 16-vehicle giveaway represents an unusually large single-day presentation for the Recycled Rides program, which typically distributes vehicles individually or in smaller groups throughout the year.

Recipients were selected by eight organizations: Tarrant County College, CLC Inc., American GI Forum, Veterans Resource Center, Department

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey