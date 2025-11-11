16 Veterans Receive Vehicles Through NABC Recycled Rides Program in Texas

The National Auto Body Council announced 16 refurbished vehicles will be donated to Dallas-area veterans on Veterans Day during a ceremony at Texas Collision Centers’ Plano location.
The presentation brought together six insurance companies — GEICO, Allstate, Farmers, Travelers, Mercury Insurance and Liberty Mutual — which donated the vehicles. Texas Collision Centers performed the repairs.
The unprecedented 16-vehicle giveaway represents an unusually large single-day presentation for the Recycled Rides program, which typically distributes vehicles individually or in smaller groups throughout the year.
Recipients were selected by eight organizations: Tarrant County College, CLC Inc., American GI Forum, Veterans Resource Center, Department
