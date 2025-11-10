NABC Elects Three New Board Members

The National Auto Body Council elected three new board members and re-elected four others during its annual meeting Nov. 7 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Newly elected board members include:

Ed Salamy, executive director of the Automotive Body Parts Association

Kristen Alexander, director of sales and marketing at United Recyclers Group

James Glenn, director of claims at Allstate.

The organization re-elected Justin Clark of LKQ, Kyle Medeiros of Enterprise Mobility, Roy Schnepper of Butler’s Collision and Alan Scrimager of Pinnacle Financial Partners to three-year terms.

The board also elected executive committee officers. Tom Wolf, director of strategic accounts