Chrysler Recalls 320,000 Jeep PHEVs Over Fire Risk, Previous Software Fix Ineffective

Chrysler has recalled 320,065 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles over fire risks that persisted even after an earlier recall remedy according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The expanded recall covers model year 2020-2025 Jeep Wrangler and model year 2022-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles. The recall includes 228,221 Wrangler PHEVs and 91,844 Grand Cherokee PHEVs.

NHTSA said the affected vehicles may have battery packs with cells containing separator damage that could lead to a vehicle fire while parked or driven.

Chrysler has reported 19 fires originating from battery packs, including in nine vehicles that had received a software remedy