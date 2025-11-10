CollisionWeek

asTech Releases Updated Scan, Calibration Platform

asTech, a Repairify company, announced an updated version of its scan and calibration platform.

The Gen 3 platform features a more compact design than previous versions, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and a touchscreen interface. The company said the smaller footprint allows technicians to work more easily around other equipment in shops where multiple workers may be servicing the same vehicle.

“When we set out to design an updated version of the asTech tool, we began by analyzing how it is used daily in shops and identified ways we could make improvements that save shops time by streamlining the scan and calibration

