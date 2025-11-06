Progressive Donates 100 Vehicles to Veterans in Annual Giveaway Program

Progressive Insurance will donate 100 vehicles to veterans and veteran-focused organizations Wednesday as part of its 13th annual Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway.

The insurer will host more than 65 events across 47 states, distributing vehicles to veterans, their families, veteran-owned businesses and veteran organizations ahead of Veterans Day. Since launching the program in 2013, Progressive has donated more than 1,200 vehicles.

“At Progressive, we believe mobility creates opportunity,” said Tricia Griffith, president and CEO of Progressive. “Keys to Progress isn’t just about donating cars, it’s about helping veterans and their families regain independence, stability and the ability to move