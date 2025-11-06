CollisionWeek

PPG Sets Guinness Record at SEMA, Unveils Automated Paint Stirring System

PPG (NYSE: PPG) set a Guinness World Records title for the largest simultaneous paint stirring challenge at the 2025 SEMA Show, using the demonstration to introduce its SEM Mix’n’Shake automated stirring system to collision repair facilities.

More than 275 participants stirred paint simultaneously at the Nov. 5 customer event before PPG unveiled the automated solution designed to reduce manual labor in collision repair facilities.

The SEM Mix’n’Shake system produces a fully homogenized paint mix in less than 60 seconds. PPG said collision repair facilities can reduce rework and recover up to 6% more productive work hours annually by automating the

