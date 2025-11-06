CollisionWeek

Pennsylvania Collision Repair Facility Manager, Shop Earn Dual I-CAR Awards

April Lausch, manager of Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster, and her facility received I-CAR’s two highest annual honors.

I-CAR presented the Jeff Silver Memorial Award to Lausch and the Russ Verona Memorial Award to Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster on Tuesday at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas on Nov. 5.

Lausch has maintained I-CAR Platinum status since 2009. She chairs the Central Pennsylvania I-CAR Committee and serves as vice president of the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology Foundation Board. She also sits on the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Board of Directors, where she chairs the First Responder Emergency

