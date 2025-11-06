Collision Engineering Career Alliance Expands to El Camino College

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance will launch its collision repair training program at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif., in August 2026, marking the organization’s second school partnership in the state.

The two-year associate degree program uses a hybrid model in which students alternate every eight weeks between classroom instruction and paid apprenticeships at collision repair facilities. Enrollment opens in May 2026.

“Through our strong partnerships with workforce development groups, corporate sponsors and organizations like the Collision Engineering Career Alliance, we’re creating pathways for students to advance their careers,” said Katie Sundara, El Camino College dean of design and applied