CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Collision Engineering Career Alliance Expands to El Camino College

Collision Engineering Career Alliance Expands to El Camino College

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance will launch its collision repair training program at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif., in August 2026, marking the organization’s second school partnership in the state.

The two-year associate degree program uses a hybrid model in which students alternate every eight weeks between classroom instruction and paid apprenticeships at collision repair facilities. Enrollment opens in May 2026.

“Through our strong partnerships with workforce development groups, corporate sponsors and organizations like the Collision Engineering Career Alliance, we’re creating pathways for students to advance their careers,” said Katie Sundara, El Camino College dean of design and applied

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey