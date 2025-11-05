Shannon Nordstrom Named President of Automotive Recyclers Association

Shannon Nordstrom, vice president and general manager of Nordstrom’s Automotive in Garretson, S.D., was confirmed as president of the Automotive Recyclers Association on Oct. 17 during the organization’s 82nd annual convention in Birmingham, Ala.

Nordstrom has served on the association’s executive committee since 2022 and has chaired its certification committee since 2002.

“I stand here tonight as one of you, a proud automotive recycler,” Nordstrom said in his first remarks as president. “I am someone that has benefited from being part of the ARA community since attending my first Convention in Denver in 1996. My experience of growing