SEMA Announces 2025 New Product Award Winners

Revv Integration Ecosystem wins in Collision Repair & Refinish category.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) revealed its New Products Award winners during the 2025 SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast yesterday, recognizing the most innovative and cutting-edge advancements shaping the automotive aftermarket.

SEMA ShowMore than 1,300 products vied for top honors across 15 New Products Showcase categories, each evaluated for its breakthrough engineering and business potential. These standout products represent the technologies and trends that will revolutionize performance, personalization, and automotive customization in 2026.

The New Product Award Winners include:

Best Collision Repair & Refinish Product

  • WINNER: Revv Integration Ecosystem (Revv ADAS)
