Revv Introduces Features for ADAS Repair Documentation, Billing

Revv has released three products aimed at managing documentation and billing for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) repairs and insurance claims.

The company announced the products Nov. 4 and is displaying them at the SEMA show in Las Vegas through Nov. 7.

The releases include Claims Builder, which compiles original equipment manufacturer repair procedures, technician notes, calibration results and photos into reports for insurers; an Advanced Billing System that creates invoices with calibration details; and an Integrations Ecosystem that connects calibration data between shops’ and insurers’ existing software systems.

The Integrations Ecosystem received a SEMA Best New Product Award in