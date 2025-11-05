Crash Champions Deploys Mitchell Cloud Software Across Network

Crash Champions will deploy Mitchell cloud estimating software and workflow management technology across its network of more than 650 collision repair centers across 38 states.

The Chicago-based multi-shop operator will license Mitchell Cloud Estimating at each location and has become the first MSO to deploy Mitchell’s workflow optimization software and MSO Suite across its enterprise. Crash Champions also plans to implement Mitchell Intelligent Estimating, which uses artificial intelligence to convert images of damaged vehicles into estimate lines.

“Mitchell has developed best-in-class technology that aligns with our operational vision, working closely with our team to ensure that it meets our unique