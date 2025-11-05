Boyd Group Closes $897 Million U.S. Stock Offering

MSO’s initial NYSE offering raises funds for acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD) (NYSE: BGSI) announced Nov. 4 it closed a $897 million public stock, marking the company’s initial public offering in the U.S. The offering was announced last week as part of its acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center.

The company issued 6,361,800 common shares at $141 per share through the bought deal offering in Canada and the U.S. The total includes 829,800 shares sold after underwriters exercised their option to purchase additional stock.

Boyd Group will use proceeds from the offering to