Rivian Approves Telwin Welders for Certified Collision Repair Network

Rivian Automotive has approved the Telwin Inverspotter 14000 Smart Aqua squeeze-type resistance welder for structural repairs on its electric vehicles.

The approval allows Rivian’s certified collision centers to use the equipment on both the automaker’s passenger vehicles and commercial delivery vans.

Rivian also approved Telwin’s Technomig 243 Wave three-torch welder as an optional MIG/MAG welding solution for its expanding global collision repair network.

“We are proud that Telwin’s Welding Technologies has met the engineering welding requirements set by Rivian,” said Stefano Spillere, chief executive officer of Telwin SpA. “As we continue to grow in the global market this approval strengthens