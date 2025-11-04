GEICO Reports $11.7 Billion Premiums Written in Third Quarter

Private passenger auto claims frequencies for property damage and collision coverage down while severity increased.

Berkshire Hathaway reported its third quarter 2025 earnings on Saturday, November 1, providing details on its GEICO subsidiary—the third-largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S.

GEICO’s pre-tax underwriting earnings reached $1.773 billion in the third quarter of 2025, down $260 million, or 12.8%, from $2.033 billion in the third quarter of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, pre-tax underwriting earnings totaled $5.767 billion, up $20 million, or 0.3% from $5.747 billion in the nine months of 2024.

Private passenger automobile claims frequencies