CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Focus Advisors Adds Staff, Promotes Executives

Focus Advisors Adds Staff, Promotes Executives

By Leave a Comment

Focus Advisors announced several leadership changes October 30 as the collision repair M&A advisory firm works to handle increased deal activity and expand into adjacent automotive aftermarket sectors.

The firm promoted Chris Lane to president and managing partner after 10 years with the company. Lane previously held leadership roles in strategy and deal structuring.

John Walcher joined as executive vice president and managing director following Focus Advisors’ recent merger with Veritas Advisors. Walcher brings nearly 30 years of M&A experience and expertise in mechanical service and heavy-duty collision sectors.

The firm also promoted Madeleine Rich and Raul Salinas to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey