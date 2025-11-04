Focus Advisors Adds Staff, Promotes Executives

Focus Advisors announced several leadership changes October 30 as the collision repair M&A advisory firm works to handle increased deal activity and expand into adjacent automotive aftermarket sectors.

The firm promoted Chris Lane to president and managing partner after 10 years with the company. Lane previously held leadership roles in strategy and deal structuring.

John Walcher joined as executive vice president and managing director following Focus Advisors’ recent merger with Veritas Advisors. Walcher brings nearly 30 years of M&A experience and expertise in mechanical service and heavy-duty collision sectors.

The firm also promoted Madeleine Rich and Raul Salinas to