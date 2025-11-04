CCC Partners with OEC to Integrate RepairLogic into CCC ONE Platform

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ: CCCS) and OEConnection LLC announced Monday they will integrate OEC’s RepairLogic repair planning software into CCC’s collision repair platform, CCC ONE.

The integration, expected to launch in early 2026, will allow collision repair facilities to access repair planning capabilities within the estimating platform without switching between systems.

RepairLogic documentation will synchronize into the CCC Workfile, enabling shops to share repair plans with technicians, insurers and customers. The integration is designed to help estimators capture required operations and OEM repair procedures.

“Adding access to RepairLogic from the CCC ONE platform gives repairers another way to capture OEM repair procedures and align that work directly with their estimating and documentation processes,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

The companies said the integration will allow shops to maintain historical records within CCC ONE and support audits through organized documentation.

“By integrating RepairLogic within CCC ONE, we’re enabling repair facilities to operate with greater precision and less friction,” said Pat Blech, general manager of the repair technologies division of OEC.