Canadian Collision Industry Pioneer and CARSTAR Canada Co-Founder Larry Jefferies Passes Away

The Canadian collision repair industry is mourning the loss of Larry Jefferies, a visionary leader whose influence shaped the modern landscape of automotive collision repair across Canada and beyond. Jefferies passed away on October 30 at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy of innovation, mentorship, and unwavering dedication to advancing the collision repair profession.

Larry Jefferies passed away October 30 at the age of 80.

In 1994, Larry co-founded CARSTAR Automotive Canada, where he served as Executive Vice President for 21 years until his retirement in December 2015. Under his leadership, CARSTAR grew from a startup concept into

