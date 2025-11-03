Peotter’s Auto Body Named AASP/NJ 2025 Body Shop of the Year

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has named Peotter’s Auto Body and Spa in Summit, N.J. as the recipient of the 2025 Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award.

The award, presented during the association’s annual meeting, honors an outstanding member shop in memory of Stan Wilson, a longtime AASP/NJ member known for his dedication to the trade and the association.

AASP/NJ President Ken Miller praised owner Larry Peotter and