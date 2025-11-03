Opus IVS Launches ADAS Provider Network to Link Collision Repair Shops and Calibration Specialists

Opus IVS announced the launch of its new Connect ADAS Provider Network, a national platform designed to connect collision repair shops with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration and service providers.

According to the company, the tiered network integrates directly with the existing ADAS MAP platform and gives more than 12,000 users the ability to locate, manage, and track ADAS service requests. The system categorizes shops by service capability — from local calibration centers to advanced diagnostic partners — to match repair jobs with the appropriate level of expertise.

“The Connect ADAS Provider Network is the next evolution in the