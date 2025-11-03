Fix Network Names Regional VP in Quebec, Marketing Chief for Canada

The Fix Network announced the appointment of two executives to leadership roles in Canada. Eric Leveille will serve as Quebec regional vice president, while Kristine Moshonas has been named associate vice president of marketing and communications for the Canadian market.

Leveille brings more than 20 years of automotive and collision repair industry experience to the role. Most recently, he was North American direct sales manager at BASF, where he focused on sales growth and partnerships in the automotive coatings sector. He previously served as national director for NAPA/CMAX, overseeing operations and business development for more than 50 stores