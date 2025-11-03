CollisionRight Reaches 125 Collision Repair Facilities with Recent Acquisitions

The company has completed 14 acquisitions totaling 21 shops so far in 2025.

CollisionRight LLC announced it has reached 125 collision repair centers following the acquisition of three businesses in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

In recent weeks, the company acquired Sonny’s Body Shop and Traverse Body and Paint in Traverse City, Mich.; Dexter’s in Bradford, Pa.; and Minton in Bloomington, Ind. The new additions bring CollisionRight’s total to 14 acquisitions this year, adding 21 locations across its network.

With these latest transactions, CollisionRight continues to expand within its existing markets—a key part of what the company describes as its “disciplined