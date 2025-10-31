SEMA Show to Feature ADAS Education Hub

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced Tuesday it will feature an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) showcase at its 2025 trade show, creating a central education and training venue for collision repair and custom vehicle professionals navigating increasingly complex vehicle technology.

The ADAS Showcase will run Nov. 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall-Upper, booth 31255, during the annual SEMA Show. The program will offer 30-minute educational sessions, live calibration demonstrations and hands-on equipment training.

Eight manufacturers will participate, including Autel, CarADAS, Bosch, BASF, John Bean, Hunter Engineering, RevvADAS and Repairify. The companies will provide brand kiosks