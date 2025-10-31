LKQ Posts Q3 Revenue Gains Despite Repairable Claims Decline

Wholesale North America revenue flat compared to last year.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) reported third-quarter revenue of $3.499 billion, a 1.3% increase from $3.453 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Total parts and services revenue increased 1.1%, which included a 2.6% increase from foreign exchange rates year over year, a 1.2% decrease in parts and services organic revenue and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, which decreased revenue by 0.3%.

The automotive parts and refinish distributor posted adjusted diluted earnings per share of 84 cents, down 2.3% from 86 cents in the third quarter of 2024. Net income