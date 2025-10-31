Caliber Names Brian Burbridge Chief Client Officer

Caliber Collision Centers today announced the appointment of Brian Burbridge as chief client officer.

Burbridge will report to Hami Ebrahimi, Caliber’s chief commercial officer, and oversee national client relationships, sales strategy and integration across the company’s collision repair, auto glass, fleet services and other business lines.

Additionally, he will be responsible for strengthening strategic partnerships with Caliber’s largest insurance and fleet clients

“Brian has been instrumental in building Caliber’s national partnerships and positioning us for our next growth phase,” Ebrahimi said. “His deep understanding of client needs, operational expertise and passion