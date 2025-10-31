AIA Canada Taps Repair Facility Owner as Next President and CEO

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada has named Emily Chung as its next president and CEO.

Chung, founder of AutoNiche, an independent repair facility in Markham, Ontario, will assume the role Jan. 2, 2026. She brings more than 20 years of automotive industry experience to the position.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emily as our next President and CEO,” said Tony Kuczynski, Chair of the AIA Canada Board of Directors. “Her passion and deep experience across every level of the automotive industry make her uniquely qualified to lead AIA Canada and to champion the challenges and opportunities facing Canada’s automotive