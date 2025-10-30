CollisionWeek

WIN Opens Nominations for 2026 Most Influential Women Awards

The Women’s Industry Network announced it is accepting nominations for its Most Influential Women awards through January 5.

The awards recognize women working in collision repair across the United States and Canada. Recipients will be honored at the annual WIN Conference scheduled for May 4-6, at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson, Ariz.

“The Most Influential Women award exists to recognize women for their guidance, leadership, and industry commitment,” said Jenny Anderson, chair of WIN’s MIW Awards Committee. “The award focuses on four areas: their professional accomplishments; mentoring and support for others in the collision

