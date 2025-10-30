Sherwin-Williams Opens Automotive Refinish Branch in Northwest Arkansas

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has opened a branch in Springdale, Ark., adding to the company’s network of more than 170 locations dedicated to automotive refinishing products.

The facility will serve collision repair shops and automotive refinishers in northwest Arkansas’ growing market.

“With this Springdale location, we’ll be able to best support our existing customers who are growing in the region and also bring our robust portfolio, personalized service and world-class technical expertise to new businesses in the area,” said Catie Hall, regional sales director for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

The branch will stock the company’s automotive paint lines, including Ultra 9K, Sunfire PRO, Ultra BC8 and Genesis, along with related products from Garmat, SATA and 3M. The location will also offer custom color-matching services for touch-up bottles and aerosol cans.

A grand opening event is scheduled for Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with vendors, exclusive giveaways and a 40% discount on select products.

Unlike most automotive refinish paint suppliers that distribute through third-party distributors, Sherwin-Williams operates its own distribution network from manufacturing through branch locations.

“With Sherwin-Williams, you get the benefit of our global distribution system and our local support,” Hall said. “We’re ready to support you, no matter your needs. We support companies of all sizes and can tailor our offerings to your business. We’re here when and where you need us.”