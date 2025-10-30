CollisionWeek

NABC Relaunches Recycled Rides for Schools Collision Repair Program

The National Auto Body Council is relaunching its Recycled Rides for Schools program after retooling the initiative to address changes in schools during the school shutdowns due to the pandemic, changing repair standards and insurance requirements.

The program, which provides technical students with hands-on collision repair experience while refurbishing donated vehicles for families in need, will resume in 2026 with updated guidelines and expanded industry support.

GEICO and Allstate have committed to donate vehicles for the program. I-CAR and the Collision Engineering Career Advice Program will provide repair process resources and standards guidance. The council is also recruiting collision repair

