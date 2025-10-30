CCC Expands Opus IVS Integration to Deliver ADAS Insights to Collision Repair Facilities

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) announced an expanded integration with Opus IVS, bringing Opus IVS’ enhanced ADAS Map solution to the CCC ONE platform. This collaboration provides collision repairers with the ability to access advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) guidelines from Opus IVS and then add them to the estimate, helping enhance workflow efficiency, reduce cycle times, and support consistent, high-quality repairs.

Through this integration, collision repairers using CCC ONE can now access ADAS Map calibration recommendations directly within the platform, enabling technicians to quickly identify ADAS features present on a vehicle and understand calibration requirements, all without switching systems. CCC ONE users who have enabled this new feature with Opus will have the added benefit of adding the calibration recommendations from ADAS Map as line items on the estimate with a simple click. This streamlined experience helps shops make faster, more informed decisions earlier in the repair process.

“With Opus IVS’ ADAS Map integrated with CCC ONE repairers gain actionable ADAS recommendations within their existing workflow,” said Dan Risley, vice president, market solutions, automotive services group at CCC Intelligent Solutions. “This enhancement saves time, supports consistent, high-quality repairs, and helps shops return vehicles to pre-accident condition, which has become increasingly demanding as vehicle technology continues to evolve.”

The integration comes at a time when repair facilities face growing complexity in servicing ADAS-equipped vehicles. By combining CCC’s platform capabilities with Opus’ ADAS intelligence, the companies aim to simplify the repair process and elevate shop performance.

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with CCC through this two-way integration and deliver even more value to repairers navigating today’s advanced vehicle systems,” said Brian Herron, CEO, Opus IVS. “This enhanced capability not only empowers shops with the insights they need to act quickly and confidently, but also gives them a fast, easy option to directly add the Opus ADAS Map recommendations as estimate lines.”

The expanded integration reflects CCC and Opus’ shared commitment to innovation and customer success in the evolving collision repair landscape.

More information on CCC Diagnostics is available online.

