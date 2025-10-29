CollisionWeek

Stellantis Announces Partnership to Deploy 5,000 Robotaxis Globally

Partners include NVIDIA, Uber and Foxconn. Initial operations planned for the U.S.

Stellantis announced yesterday a partnership with NVIDIA, Uber Technologies Inc. and Foxconn to develop and deploy Level 4 autonomous vehicles for robotaxi services, with production targeted to begin in 2028.

Uber plans to deploy 5,000 Stellantis autonomous vehicles in select cities worldwide, with initial operations beginning in the United States. The agreement announced yesterday follows Stellantis’ October agreement with Pony.ai to test autonomous vehicles in Europe.

The collaboration combines Stellantis’ vehicle manufacturing, NVIDIA’s autonomous driving software and AI computing, Foxconn’s electronics integration, and Uber’s ride-hailing operations. Stellantis will

