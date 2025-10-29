Kinetic Launches AI Imaging System for Collision Repair Facilities

Kinetic announced the launch of an AI-powered imaging system designed to speed up the collision repair estimating process.

The system, called Kinetic Vision, uses computer vision to scan damaged vehicles and create 3D digital models. The company’s data analytics system, Kinetic Intelligence, then generates repair estimates, which are reviewed by estimators before being sent to insurance carriers and customers.

Kinetic said the system aims to reduce disputes between repairers and insurers over estimates and cut the time needed to approve repairs.

“Kinetic is focused on modernizing the collision repair industry with technology that improves accuracy, efficiency and trust,” said Nikhil