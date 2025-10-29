Collision Industry Foundation Elects Five New Trustees

The Collision Industry Foundation has announced the results of its board election, with five new trustees set to begin their terms following the organization’s annual meeting on January 19.

The new trustees are Amber Alley, general manager at Barsotti’s Body & Fender; Barry Barbee, director of industry relations, insurance and collision at RunBuggy; Tom Julius, senior director of business development at Car-Part.com; Chuck Olsen, senior vice president of automotive technology at AirPro Diagnostics; and Roger Wright, founder and CEO of Vector Squared LLC.

Casey Steffen, CIF president and national sales manager at Norton/St. Gobain, said, “We are honored to welcome