Boyd Group Acquires Joe Hudson’s for $1.3 Billion, Launches U.S. IPO

Collision repair consolidator adds 258 locations, announces NYSE listing to fund expansion.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) announced October 29 it has agreed to acquire Joe Hudson’s Collision Center for $1.3 billion while simultaneously launching a $780 million initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, marking the company’s entry into U.S. public markets as it expands its collision repair footprint.

The company announced it will purchase the 258-location collision chain from private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners, adding shops across 18 states primarily in the Southeast. The deal represents a purchase price multiple of 9.3 times Joe