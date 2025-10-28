Satisfaction with Auto Insurance Claims Flat

J.D. Power annual study finds satisfaction strained by higher deductibles, more total losses. Seven percent of insureds report avoiding filing a claim.

Auto insurance rates have finally started to decline from the near-record highs of 2024, but customers are still feeling the sting of several years of sky-high insurance costs when it comes to their claims experience.

According to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, released today, 26% of auto insurance customers now have deductibles of $1,000 or more, and 7% of auto insurance customers say they’ve avoided filing a claim for fear their rates could rise.