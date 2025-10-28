NOVUS Glass and Crystal Glass Partner in Western Canada

The Fix Network announced a partnership between NOVUS Glass and Crystal Glass Canada Ltd. that will combine the two glass repair brands under a unified operation in Western Canada.

The new entity, to be called NOVUS Crystal Glass, will merge NOVUS Glass’ repair technology and franchise network with Crystal Glass’s Western Canada footprint.

“By joining forces, NOVUS Crystal Glass will not only reinforce our individual market positions but will also set new standards for excellence for the industry,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network.

The partnership targets franchise expansion opportunities in Western Canada, where Crystal Glass has