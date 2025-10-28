CollisionWeek

Mitchell Launches Tool to Automate ADAS Operations in Collision Repair Estimates

Mitchell International announced the upcoming availability of Mitchell Diagnostics Sync, a tool that automatically adds recommended advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) operations from third-party providers into collision repair estimates.

The cloud-based solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry by connecting diagnostic scan and calibration reports directly to Mitchell’s estimating platform. The system attaches reports to repair jobs and populates estimate lines based on vehicle and damage information.

“Diagnostic scanning and ADAS calibrations have become a key component of collision repair,” said David Caulfield, CEO of Fix Auto Anaheim North. “To meet the needs of our insurance partners and the

