CCI and I-CAR Partner on Apprenticeship Assessment Program for Collision Repair Shops

Collision Career Institute (CCI) and the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced a partnership aimed at improving workforce development outcomes for collision repair shops participating in apprenticeship programs.

Under the agreement, CCI will provide assessment and evaluation services to shops enrolled in I-CAR’s Registered Apprenticeship Program. The service is designed to complement I-CAR Academy training by evaluating shop culture, mentor capabilities and apprentice candidate compatibility before formal training begins.

CCI’s assessment package includes a three- to five-minute culture survey for shop employees, 45-minute work style assessments for mentors and apprentice candidates, a consolidated report and a virtual review

