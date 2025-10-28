CCC Adds Kinetic to Diagnostics Network

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) today announced that Kinetic has been added as a provider within the CCC Diagnostics Network. The integration makes Kinetic’s calibration recommendations accessible directly within CCC ONE, giving collision repairers a digital way to identify necessary OEM calibration requirements early in the repair process. The connection will help shops plan ADAS repairs more accurately, improve documentation and reduce manual research.

The integration will connect Kinetic’s calibration identification technology to CCC ONE, enabling repair facilities to view calibration recommendations alongside the repair estimate. By automating this step, shops can better anticipate the time, tools and services required for each repair, supporting safer, more complete repairs and clearer communication with their insurer and OEM partners. Activation is included at no additional cost for existing CCC and Kinetic users.

“As ADAS systems quickly become a standard in the repair process, more accurate calibration planning is critical,” said Dan Risley, Vice President, Automotive Service Group, Market Solutions at CCC. “Adding Kinetic to the CCC Diagnostics Network helps shops quickly surface required calibrations within the workflows they already know, improving repair planning and reducing potential delays.”

Kinetic provides technology that automatically identifies necessary OEM calibration requirements and delivers actionable recommendations to collision repair facilities. By linking those recommendations directly to the corresponding CCC ONE workfile, Kinetic helps shops streamline repair planning, minimize administrative tasks and support proper documentation of calibrations.z

“Integrating Kinetic with CCC ONE empowers shops to make faster, more informed repair decisions to accelerate their workflow,” said Courtney Walters, Head of Customer Success at Kinetic. “This connection eliminates guesswork around ADAS requirements and helps estimators and technicians stay aligned on what needs to be done before the vehicle leaves the shop.”

