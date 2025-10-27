October New-Vehicle Sales Projected to Decline as Electric Vehicle Pull-Ahead Reverses

EV share projected to decline to 5.3% following federal incentive expiration. Used vehicle prices up year over year.

Total new-vehicle sales for October 2025, including retail and non-retail transactions, are projected to reach 1,249,800, a 6.9% decrease year-over-year, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData. October 2025 has 27 selling days, the same as October 2024.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total new-vehicle sales is expected to be 15.1 million units, down 1.1 million units from October 2024. New-vehicle retail sales for October 2025 are projected to reach 1,051,400, a 5.9% decrease from October 2024.