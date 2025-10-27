HD Repair Forum to Co-Locate with Trucking Industry Event March 18-19 in Nashville

The HD Repair Forum will hold its 2026 conference alongside the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting, marking the first time the collision repair event has paired with the larger industry gathering.

The two-day conference is scheduled for March 18-19 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. The co-location will allow heavy-duty collision repair professionals to access TMC’s exhibition floor, which features vehicle technology and fleet industry suppliers.

“This is the first time our event will be held in conjunction with TMC’s Annual Meeting,” said Brian Nessen, president and co-founder of HDRF. “Based upon the feedback